Pets on Set: Artemis aka Ace

BALTIMORE — Meet Artemis, also known as Ace. This sweet 2-year-old boy is looking for his forever home. He loves walks and is great on the leash but he is even happier to snuggle up on the couch with his favorite humans.
Ace is housebroken and enjoys being around people. His foster family has a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old and he gets along well with them. He loves to play with his dog pals at the shelter but he should meet any potential siblings in a new home to make sure they are a good fit.
Ace is in a foster home through Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.
You can email dogfosters@barcs.org for next steps to meet him.
Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225
Email: info@BARCS.org
Phone: 410-783-6266
Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm