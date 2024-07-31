Pets on Set: Artemis aka Ace

BALTIMORE — Meet Artemis, also known as Ace. This sweet 2-year-old boy is looking for his forever home. He loves walks and is great on the leash but he is even happier to snuggle up on the couch with his favorite humans.

BARCS Artemis

Ace is housebroken and enjoys being around people. His foster family has a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old and he gets along well with them. He loves to play with his dog pals at the shelter but he should meet any potential siblings in a new home to make sure they are a good fit.

BARCS Artemis

Ace is in a foster home through Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

You can email dogfosters@barcs.org for next steps to meet him.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm