Pets on Set: Aloha Litter

A triple-dose of cuteness on Pets on Set this week. Meet the Aloha kittens: Maui, Kauai, and Oahu! These sweet little kittens are looking for a forever home where they can play, pounce, and purr.

Chesapeake Feline Association

This trio is being fostered through the Chesapeake Feline Association. They are 10 weeks old and love to explore and play. As soon as these three were let out of their crate, they confidentially checked out their new surroundings.

WMAR

All three are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all their shots. Watching all three of them play together was fun, but they do not need to be adopted together. They get along well with people and other cats. They don't have experience with dogs, but they are pretty fearless and could do well with a proper introduction.

WMAR

Right now, Chesapeake Feline Association has 80 cats and kittens in their care so if you miss out on one of of these three, their is probably another sweet kitty waiting for you.

The organization can be reached by the following:

Mail:

Chesapeake Feline Association

P.O. Box 743

North East, MD 21901

Phone:

410-507-0664

Email:

info@chesapeakefeline.org