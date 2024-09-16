BARCS offering supplies, money to encourage more people to foster dogs

BALTIMORE — BARCS is offering incentives to encourage people to foster dogs.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter has continually been over capacity this year, and is launching a brand new foster incentive program to help more dogs.

The goal is to place 50 dogs into month-long foster homes within a 5-day period.

The program will run from Tuesday, September 17 through Saturday, September 21. Dogs eligible for the foster incentive program are 1+ years old and weigh more than 35 pounds.

Foster families who commit to a dog for four weeks or until the dog gets adopted will receive a $200 Visa gift card at the end of the foster period.

“Every foster family that takes an animal from the shelter actually saves two lives,” says Jennifer Brause, Founder and Executive Director of BARCS. “They save the life of that particular animal and also open up a kennel space for a new animal in need.”

BARCS will provide all the needed supplies including a leash, collar, ID tag, bowls, crate, food, kong, and poop bags. There are also two Dog Foster Coordinators and a Dog Foster Trainer available to assist families along the way.

Visit BARCS located at 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore to pick out any eligible dog within the criteria for the program. We are open from 2-6 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekends. A foster application can be filled out ahead of time here.

