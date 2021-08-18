Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Just Announced They Are New Parents

Congratulations go out to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who announced they recently became first-time parents!

The news came from Pete Buttigieg’s Twitter account on Aug. 17.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he posted. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Pete, 39, and Chasten, 32, got married in 2018 and hit the national spotlight during the 2020 presidential election, when Pete ran for the Democratic nomination. After losing in the primaries to President Joe Biden, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor became the first LGBTQ+ person to hold a Senate-approved cabinet position.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

While the new parents released few details about the new addition to their family, The Washington Post reported in late July that the Buttigiegs were one year into the process of trying to adopt a child. According to the report, the couple completed the necessary parenting workshops, home studies and numerous other requirements (and mountains of paperwork) to get on adoption lists.

The road to adoption has already been long and emotional for the pair, according to Chasten. He shared a story with the Post about getting a call earlier this summer about a mother who wanted to find adoptive parents for her new baby. Could the Buttigiegs be ready with short notice to welcome a new child? The couple frantically started making arrangements for a new baby. A short time later, though, the fathers-to-be got another call that changed everything: the mother had changed her mind.

This wasn’t the first time something like this happened to Pete and Chasten.

“It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” Chasten told The Washington Post. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.” He shared that he sometimes thinks about telling their future child, “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”

Now, it looks like the waiting is over for these happy new parents! We wish them well and look forward to hearing more about this precious little one soon.

