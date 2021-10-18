A ‘Peppa Pig’ Theme Park Is Opening In 2022

Move over Mickey Mouse, there’s a new animated animal coming to the theme park capital of the world.

Legoland recently announced that a new Peppa Pig theme park will open on Feb. 24, 2022. It will sit next to the current Legoland theme park located near Orlando, Florida.

Of course, this region already has the Disney theme parks, in addition to Universal Studios and Sea World. However, the new Peppa Pig theme park intends to serve a younger audience with its rides, attractions and shows.

Geared toward preschoolers, the new theme park promises hours of playtime and adventure for little fans of the beloved British animated character, Peppa Pig. Kiddos can enjoy interactive rides, live shows and themed play areas — including a “muddy puddles” water play area. They can even pose for photos with Peppa herself.

Some attractions at the Peppa Pig theme park, including Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour, have no minimum height requirement, so even toddlers can enjoy exploring Peppa’s world.

Some of the larger attractions, such as Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, invite children who are 36 inches tall or taller to climb in and experience their first roller coaster thrill ride.

Merlin Entertainment

When you and the little ones get tired of rides, you can always check out Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail, where visitors use clues to find out what kinds of animals have left their footprints. Or you can jump over to the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad to cool off after a long day in the Florida sun.

According to the Peppa Pig Theme Park website, one-day tickets start at $30.99 per person, or you can choose a multi-day pass for entry into the Peppa Pig Theme Park and Legoland during the same vacation. Finally, if you can’t have enough party time with Peppa Pig, you can purchase an annual pass for the new theme park for $74.99

Do you know a tiny Peppa Pig fan who would love to visit this theme park?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.