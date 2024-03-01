Pasadena man dies after being pulled from burning home

PASADENA, Md. — A Pasadena man was pulled from a burning home early Friday morning.

Initially listed in critical condition, Chen Fa Lu, 72, died as a result of his injuries.

Flames began engulfing the home on Kintop Road around 3:15am.

Arriving fire crews were told someone was still trapped inside the house.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and rescued the man.

Lu is the first fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2024.

Another woman who was inside at the time the fire broke out escaped on her own.

The blaze took about 30 minutes to control. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor burn injuries.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the basement. It was due to a faulty electrical issue.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials say.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.