Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pasadena man dies after being pulled from burning home

Firefighter injured while battling blaze
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials say.
Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials say.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 11:28:46-05

PASADENA, Md. — A Pasadena man was pulled from a burning home early Friday morning.

Initially listed in critical condition, Chen Fa Lu, 72, died as a result of his injuries.

Flames began engulfing the home on Kintop Road around 3:15am.

Arriving fire crews were told someone was still trapped inside the house.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and rescued the man.

Lu is the first fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2024.

Another woman who was inside at the time the fire broke out escaped on her own.

The blaze took about 30 minutes to control. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor burn injuries.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the basement. It was due to a faulty electrical issue.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials say.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices