Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year is here and it's sweet and serene

“Peach fuzz.” What does the phrase conjure up in your mind’s eye? Maybe a baby’s perfectly soft skin, or dandelion fluff gently floating skyward on a warm spring breeze? Maybe the mere mention of peach fuzz brings to mind the juicy sweetness of a plump, ripe summer peach?

Whatever peach fuzz makes you think of, we’re betting it’s something sweet, gentle and cozy. And that’s what color authority Pantone was banking on when they selected the warm, orange-pink hue to be 2024’s Color of the Year.

Pantone, a company known across design circles for its universal color-matching system, has been selecting a Color of the Year since 1999, meaning Peach Fuzz is not just 2024’s color — it also holds the distinction of being the company’s 25th annual Color of the Year. The now-quarter-century-old tradition was launched in 1999 with Cerulean Blue (Pantone 15-4020) to “draw attention to the relationship between culture and color,” said Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute Laurie Pressman in a press release.

SEE MORE: What were Scripps News' most-clicked-on stories of 2023?

As with all previous Colors of the Year, Peach Fuzz (also known as Pantone 13-1023) was intentionally selected to capture the mood of the moment and our collective desires as we enter 2024. “At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy and compassion grows ever stronger,” Pressman said, “As does our imaginings of a more peaceful future.”

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, calls Peach Fuzz “a velvety, gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul.”

So 2024’s color is a serene, soft color meant to serve as a balm in our tumultuous world. Beautiful — but how do we use it? The company suggests we’ll see Peach Fuzz across apparel and accessories, particularly when paired with luxurious textures like velvet and suede. It’ll also be a hit in home goods — imagine sipping a peach bellini from a subtly orange-hued coupe glass. And of course, the fresh and youthful shade will be a no-brainer in beauty palettes as a universally flattering, warm blush, eyeshadow or lip color. We’re even predicting a revival of the gorgeous, peachy hair color trendy a few years ago.

We’re ready for this warm, happy hue to take over in 2024 — what do you think?

This story was originally published by Taylor Kuether at Simplemost.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com