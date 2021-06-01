We're Open: The Dog House

BALTIMORE-- — It's been here longer than the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the pandemic, they’re staying strong.

The Dog House in Penn-Fallsway just North of Downtown is saying, We're Open Baltimore!

The restaurant is straightforward, offering affordable American staples for breakfast and lunch.

For breakfast that includes omelets, hotcakes, and breakfast sandwiches.

The lunch menu has burgers, subs, sandwiches, and of course, hot dogs.

"We have a great quarter-pound all-beef dog that people just go crazy about, and we smother it over with chili, fried onions, you know some people want the works they want the cheese, the cheddar cheese dripping off the side. We'll do whatever you want on a dog," said co-owner Paul Christ.

The Dog House is open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

