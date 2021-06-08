We're Open: THB Bagelry + Deli

Watch
The newest THB location is open for business in Owings Mills.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 08, 2021
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The latest THB Deli is open in Owings Mills.

It's at Mill Station shopping center.

This is the sixth THB location and is also the largest.

This new location is significant to the Scotto family, the founders of Towson Hot Bagels.

"When we first came here we lived in Owings Mills it was 10 minutes from here so its own home and we're very happy to be here today,” said owner Tony Scotto.

Scotto said they built their newest location with the pandemic in mind.

The shop has socially distanced indoor and outdoor dining, a large waiting area, contactless ordering kiosks, and a walk-up window for mobile order pick up.

