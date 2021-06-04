We're Open: Spring Cafe

BALTIMORE — We're heading to Hampden, taking a ride down West 36th Street. It's where a highlighter yellow restaurant really catches your eye.

That's the Spring Cafe and they want you to know we're open Baltimore.

You won't find donuts or lattes here.

The Spring Cafe's focus is on authentic Afghan food.

“We have the Kabuli Palau, it's a traditional rice dish,” said Mesra Ebadi, who helps run the restaurant. “It comes with shredded carrots and raisins on top, it's a very popular dish here.

“My dad loves cooking this food-- growing up he'd always tell us to eat healthy, both of my parents were physicians, so they'd cook us healthy food and so that comes across here at Spring Cafe too, everything is cooked healthy.”

The restaurant opened in October of 2020, and its menu is slowly expanding. Currently, it’s mostly vegetarian, though they recently added some meat dishes as well.

They can also make several dishes vegan.

You just have to ask.