We're Open: Quarry Cafe

NORTHWEST BALTIMORE-- — A local shop is baking up the bagels, Helping you as you start that return to in-person work.

The Quarry Café and our partners at M&T Bank want you to know-- We're Open Baltimore!

They've got bagels. And they've got a lot of them.

They've got the usual: plain, sesame, everything, but they also have some unusual ones as well like orange, as well as black and white bagels.

But they do more than bagels-- this place serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch specials as well.

“Everything is made to order,” said owner Mahmoud ‘Mo’ Shinawi. “We make it the way you like it. When you come here you're not just a customer, you're like family. We're going to make sure you're happy, you're satisfied, you're going to have a great time, and we're just very happy that the pandemic is coming to an end.“

The Quarry Cafe is at Quarry Lake at Greenspring.

They're open 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.

