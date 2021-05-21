We're Open: Phillips Crab Deck

BALTIMORE, Md. -- — It's hot but that means it's the perfect weather to enjoy a crab cake and a cold Natty Boh.

The next place on the inner harbor is a perfect place to do it-- Phillips Crab Deck is saying We're Open Baltimore brought to you by M&T bank.

Out on the water right next to the company's restaurant on East Pratt Street, the crab deck has all things like barbeque chicken sandwiches, oysters, shrimp, even chicken sausage.

But as it says in the deck's name, it's all about the crabs.

“People come from miles around to just enjoy eating blue crab,” said Michelle Torres, the company’s Corporate Director of Marketing. “I actually eat crabs year round-- they're my personal favorite -- I love crabs. These particular crabs, we get them off of the eastern shore, and the biggest thing I will say to you-- you have to know how to pick a Maryland crab. If you're not familiar with how to cook a crab, we actually will teach you.”

Phillips Seafood remains owned and operated by the Phillips family since they began it in 1914.

The crab deck is open Friday through Sunday weather permitting.

