We're Open: Padonia Park Club

COCKEYSVILLE, Baltimore County — Mask restrictions are loosening up and the weather's getting warmer.

That means It's time to hit the water!

With that in mind, A Cockeysville social club is excited to say we're open Baltimore!

Padonia Park Club has six pools, 30 acres of space, and a slew of walking trails to keep guests occupied. They also have an on-site restaurant for when you get hungry. “We have a chef and a culinary team bringing you the best of our indoor and outdoor dining option, our lively cabana bar and Windy Valley's famous ice cream,” said Club manager Sam Verma.

The club also has summer camps for children and is also available for special events like weddings.