We're Open: Harris Hawkins and Co.

BALTIMORE, MD. -- — They're not just thriving during the pandemic; they're also helping to diversify the real estate field.

Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins started their real estate firm last July in the thick of the pandemic.

They say the tough situation helped them thrive.

“When the pandemic did hit, when COVID hit we were able to just sustain and continue to grow and develop because we really do master social media, most of our clients come from social media and we're real,” said Hawkins. “So, we're telling our clients the things that we're seeing in the market. It's very important to not just want a client, it's very important to educate a client and explain what's happening in the market.”

The pair are opening a second location in Parkville in June.

They also say they're trying to diversify the real estate industry. It’s an industry that is predominantly white.

To help, they're offering other Black real estate agents' space and resources to both grow and educate themselves in the industry.

