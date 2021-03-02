The Tot Spot wants you to know they're open

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Tot Spot wants you to know it's open Baltimore.

The children's consignment shop is located on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

The family-owned business opened in 2005. It offers a flexible schedule for drop-offs of clothes, toys, and equipment.

"Stop in and check out all our clothing, our shoes, all our baby items.” said owner Heidi Koelbel. “ We have bouncy seats, exersaucers, Jumperoos, tons of things for your baby’s nursery, games, puzzles, and tons of toys."

The Tot Spot is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is accepting Spring and Summer clothes until April 9.

For information on how to consign, click here.

