Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

The Tot Spot wants you to know they're open

Children's consignment shop accepting clothes through April 9
items.[0].videoTitle
The Tot Spot wants you to know they're open
we're open generic
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:45:14-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Tot Spot wants you to know it's open Baltimore.

The children's consignment shop is located on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

The family-owned business opened in 2005. It offers a flexible schedule for drop-offs of clothes, toys, and equipment.

"Stop in and check out all our clothing, our shoes, all our baby items.” said owner Heidi Koelbel. “ We have bouncy seats, exersaucers, Jumperoos, tons of things for your baby’s nursery, games, puzzles, and tons of toys."

The Tot Spot is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is accepting Spring and Summer clothes until April 9.

For information on how to consign, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.