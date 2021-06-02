The Mayflower Bakery in Linthicum Heights is open for business

BALTIMORE — The Mayflower Bakery wants to say we're open Baltimore!

It's located on South Camp Meade road in Linthicum Heights and offers plenty of goodies, including products that are gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.

"We have cakes for all occasions," said owner Pablo mantilla. "If you do not see the cake you are looking for, we can we work with you and make it for you the way you want it. And we also have our pastries, croissants, danishes, treats, apple turnovers and cookies."

Click here for more information!