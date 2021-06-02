Watch
The Mayflower Bakery in Linthicum Heights is open for business

Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 20:31:35-04

BALTIMORE — The Mayflower Bakery wants to say we're open Baltimore!

It's located on South Camp Meade road in Linthicum Heights and offers plenty of goodies, including products that are gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.

"We have cakes for all occasions," said owner Pablo mantilla. "If you do not see the cake you are looking for, we can we work with you and make it for you the way you want it. And we also have our pastries, croissants, danishes, treats, apple turnovers and cookies."

