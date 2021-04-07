Sugar Mama's wants you to know they're open

BALTIMORE — Looking for a new spot to try for breakfast or brunch?

Sugar Mama's wants you to know it's open Baltimore. The restaurant is located on Frederick Avenue.

They came out with a new menu in January. We're told some of the most popular items include: french toast, and Maryland crab shrimp and grits.

"Gratefully, we've been doing okay. We've definitely been surviving through word of mouth and social media so you know, we're doing good, staying afloat."

Sugar Mama's is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. They offer takeout.