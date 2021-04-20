Stefan's Leather and Shoe Repair is open for business

BALTIMORE — Have a leather jacket or purse, or shoes you need fixed? Stefan's Leather and Shoe Repair wants you to know it's open Baltimore!

The shop is located on Falls Road in Baltimore.

"We fix our primary line of business is fixing shoes and all kinds of leather items so we can replace zippers we can dye change the color of a leather garment or a pair of shoes, we fix belts, any kind of leather products basically, saddles."

They're open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They have curbside service available.

