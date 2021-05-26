Six Flags America's Hurricane Harbor set to open on May 29

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America will open Hurricane Harbor, the region's largest waterpark, beginning on May 29.

Admission to the waterpark, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is included with park admission to Six Flags America. The park will be open continuing every public operating day through Labor Day.

Some of the features that Hurricane Harbor offers includes:

800,000 gallon Hurricane Bay wave pool

Over 25 water slides from mild to wild

Endless river featuring seven different water action zones

Three children’s water play areas

New food offerings:

Private luxury cabanas available to elevate your stay

Click here to if you're interested in purchasing season passes or if you'd like to take advantage of special one-day ticket pricing.