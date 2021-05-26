Watch
We're Open

Actions

Six Flags America's Hurricane Harbor set to open on May 29

items.[0].image.alt
Six Flags America
A family having an amazing time at Hurricane Harbor.
Hurricane Harbor.jpg
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 08:09:17-04

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America will open Hurricane Harbor, the region's largest waterpark, beginning on May 29.

Admission to the waterpark, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is included with park admission to Six Flags America. The park will be open continuing every public operating day through Labor Day.

Some of the features that Hurricane Harbor offers includes:

  • 800,000 gallon Hurricane Bay wave pool
  • Over 25 water slides from mild to wild
  • Endless river featuring seven different water action zones
  • Three children’s water play areas
  • New food offerings:
    • Private luxury cabanas available to elevate your stay

    Click here to if you're interested in purchasing season passes or if you'd like to take advantage of special one-day ticket pricing.

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.