Six Flags America's Hurricane Harbor set to open on May 29

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America will open Hurricane Harbor, the region's largest waterpark, beginning on May 29.
Admission to the waterpark, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is included with park admission to Six Flags America. The park will be open continuing every public operating day through Labor Day.
Some of the features that Hurricane Harbor offers includes:
- 800,000 gallon Hurricane Bay wave pool
- Over 25 water slides from mild to wild
- Endless river featuring seven different water action zones
- Three children’s water play areas
- New food offerings:
- Private luxury cabanas available to elevate your stay
Click here to if you're interested in purchasing season passes or if you'd like to take advantage of special one-day ticket pricing.