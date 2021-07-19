Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Treats by Zeets

Check out Treats by Zeets!
Amber Pucci
Treats by Zeets
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 19, 2021
Treats by Zeets is a pet friendly boutique that has been voted #1 Pet Supply in Cecil county!

They sell all natural/organic treats for dogs and cats. You can also purchase collars, leashes, and toys for dogs. They carry Puppy Love apparel. They ship nationwide!

Treats by Zeets, 13 S Main St, North East, MD 21901, (443) 715-2286, https://treatsbyzeets.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treatsbyzeets

Instagram: @treatsbyzeets

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

