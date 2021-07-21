Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Francesca's Atelier

Planning your dream wedding? Check out Francesca's Atelier
Courtesy: Francesca Ripple
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 16:36:26-04

Francesca's Bridal Salon, 2360 W Joppa Rd #108, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, (410) 372-3184, https://francescasbridal.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Francescasbridalsalon

Instagram: @francescasbridal

A wonderful salon where you can find your dream dress! They have a curated selection of top designers that have been in the business for a long time.

They carry many different styles of wedding gowns here. They do appointments and alterations in house.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

