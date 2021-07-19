Watch
We're Open

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Floral Fetes

Step inside Floral Fetes
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Floral Fetes
Floral Fetes
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:28:50-04

A European-inspired flower and home decor shop in Green Spring Station.

This shop brings beauty to everyday life!

Floral Fetes, 2360 W Joppa Rd #104, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, (443) 918-7018, https://www.floralfetes.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floralfetes

Instagram: @floralfetes

Floral Fetes

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.