Pitango Bakery + Cafe and Pitango Gelato Shop are open for business!

BALTIMORE — Pitango Bakery + Cafe and Pitango Gelato Shop are both open for business and they're waiting for you to stop by.

Pitango Gelato was opened in 2007 and is located in Fells Point. Visitors would be able to take in Baltimore City with some of Pitango's artisanal gelato, sorbet and/or a cup of coffee.

Pitango Bakery + Cafe was opened in 2015 and, according to their website, was inspired by classic Italian bakeries and sandwich shops. This establishment is also located in Fells Point and their mission is "to share the miracle that happens when great bread meets an incredible cheese or Prosciutto di Parma."

Pitango Gelato is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bakery + cafe is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.