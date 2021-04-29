Watch
Phil Mor Fit in Woodlawn is open

Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 29, 2021
BALTIMORE — Businesses have been hit really hard during this pandemic, and they still need your help.

Phil Mor Fit wants you to know "It's Open Baltimore!" The gym is located on Beltmont Avenue in Woodlawn.

The owner, Dr. Phil Morgan, says when you walk in the door they do an assessment.

"With our assessment, we either put you in our 5-week wellness program, where we're going to strengthen your hips, knees, ankles, your core, work on your range of motion and flexibility and then after that we'll sit down again to reassess to see if you're ready to run on the red carpet and work on your personal goals."

They have a nutritionist and they do meal prep.

