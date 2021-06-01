Penn and Pratt Restaurant is open for business!

BALTIMORE — Penn and Pratt Restaurant wants you to know it's open Baltimore!

The restaurant is on West Pratt Street in Baltimore. It specializes in Greek and American food.

Penn and Pratt Restaurant has everything from homemade shrimp salad, gyros, and pizza to crab cakes and platters.

The restaurant has been able to stay open through the pandemic and keep all its employees.

Penn and Pratt Restaurant also offers all-day breakfast.

The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.