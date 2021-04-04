Ovenbird in Little Italy wants you to know they're open

BALTIMORE — A lot of businesses are open at full capacity now, but they still need your help to continue to support their staff.

One of those businesses is Ovenbird Bakery in Little Italy. You can stop in for fresh rolls, croissants, muffins bagels and more. Everything is baked fresh daily.

"The blueberry and lemon scone as one of our top sellers. We have a very strong following for our almond croissants here, and then our namesake Baltimore sourdough bread is actually one of our top sellers."

Ovenbird is back to its normal hours. You can stop in Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.