Our Recipes Cafe is open for business

BALTIMORE — Our Recipes Cafe wants you to know they're open!

The restaurant is on Sulphur Spring Road in Arbutus and is open Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We serve a southern cuisine with a twist, a modern twist. Our specialty is crab shrimp and grits. We also have an array of burgers we have burgers we have an already burgers that’s meat that’s mixed with pork and beef its to die for. We also have a kahlúa bread pudding that will make your toes curl," said owner, Joseph Maye.

For more information, click here.