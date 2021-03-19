Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

Order & Chaos Coffee is open for business and waiting for you to drop by

items.[0].videoTitle
Order &amp; Chaos Coffee is open for business
we're open generic
Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 18:27:23-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Order & Chaos Coffee is waiting for you to stop by for a delicious cup of coffee and a stimulating environment.

This coffee shop is a hub of activity, so, if you're looking to sip on a cup of coffee while planning the execution of your next big idea, than this is the place for you. Order & Chaos Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you're just looking for more information about Order and Chaos Coffee, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.