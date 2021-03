BALTIMORE — Onedo Coffee Roasters wants you to know they’re open for business!

The local coffee shop is in Canton.

Onedo Coffee Roasters roasts their own coffee and serves breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, and udon salads. The shop also offers subscriptions starting at $17 a bag.

Onedo Coffee Roasters is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop has indoor and outdoor dining as well.