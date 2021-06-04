Octavia Boutique wants to say, "We're Open, Baltimore!"

Women's clothing store Octavia Boutique Cross Keys is open for business, as our state continues to rebound from the pandemic.

The store is located on Village Square in Baltimore and offers clothes from several designers, jewelry and evening dresses.

On Thursday, it held a trunk show featuring Joseph Ribkoff jeans, which benefited the national charity Dress for Success.

"Our customers have been so supportiveand they want us to stay here," said boutique owner Betsy Wendell. "They're coming out and they're shopping, and even if they don't need to buy something, they're buying it anyway. They just want to support the stores in the Village of Cross Keys and at Octavia, we've been so thankful to have customers like that."

The boutique is open from 10-5 Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 10-6 on Friday and 12-4 on Sunday.