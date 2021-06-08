Newest Tru by Hilton Hotel is open in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The newest Tru by Hilton Hotel is Open Baltimore!

A grand opening celebration was held for Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East this morning. The 140-room hotel is on South Central Avenue.

It offers a complimentary build-your-own "Top it" breakfast bar, a 24/7 "Eat & Sip" market and new tech like mobile check-ins, digital keys, super-fast free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere.

"This is our 20th hotel and the one that we think is truly the grandest of the grand openings. It is our largest hotel in terms of number of rooms and I think its the tallest standalone hotel."

The hotel is owned by Holladay properties and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.