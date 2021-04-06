Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Hanover reopens April 15

HANOVER, Md. — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Hanover is reopening its castle on April 15 at 50 percent capacity.

“We see a light at the end of the tunnel and soon valiant knights on horseback will be charging through it,” said Perico Montaner, Medieval Times President and CEO. “In consultation with health experts and government officials we’ve created a substantial reopening plan that ensures our guests and staff remain safe, without compromising the majesty and excitement fans expect from our tournaments.”

All guests will have to wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering.

Parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart to watch all the action.

Disposable menus are available and can be viewed on your smartphone. Disposable silverware is also available upon request.

Staff will be screened before each shift and wear a mask and gloves while handling food and drinks

As always, tickets include a four-course meal and a two-hour jousting tournament featuring six courageous knights, real weapons, beautiful horses and a live flight of the royal falcon.

Medieval Times Maryland is located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle. Reserve your tickets here or call 1-888-935-6878.

