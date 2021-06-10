Looking for new reading material? Check out 'A Likely Story Bookstore' in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Looking for new reading material? Here's 'A Likely Story Bookstore'!

The shop is located on Main Street in Sykesville. The owner tells us what makes the place special!

"A likely story is unique in that we bring literature and literary events to the county and to our community," they said. "We are the only bookstore in town. We love to work with the kids. We're doing book fairs at the schools. We are assisting people with the reading council and the authors and the book are big opportunities for everybody to come and meet an author."

The store has been open 15 years and if you're not sure what you want to read, the owner says the staff can give you suggestions in any genre.

Click here for more information!