COLUMBIA, Md. — After a year-long hiatus thanks to COVID-19, live music is back this summer at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

The three-day M3 Festival will kick off the calendar from Friday, July 2 through the 4th of July.

Featured bands include Queensryche, Night Ranger, Kix, Slaughter, Heavens Edge, The Iron Maidens, Accept, Winger, Steven Adler, Steelheart, Bulletboys, Hurricane, Warrant, Great White, Lita Ford, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, and Little Caesar.

Other scheduled concerts include Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick (August 11), Luke Bryan (August 12), Dave Matthews Band (August 21), Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair (Auguat 31), The Capital Jazz Fest (September 4-5), Daryl Hall and John Oates (September 18), Pet Shop Boys and New Order (September 28), and

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell on October 7.

To find tickets and learn more about each event, click here.