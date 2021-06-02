Little Market Café is open for business!

ELLICOTT CITY — Little Market Café wants you to know it's open for business!

The café is on Hamilton Street in Ellicott City. Owner Jeni porter says it's not your average café.

"The best part about this place is that there’s always something new coming,” said Porter. “I can't stay stagnant with the same 20 items. I have to create a new unique menu for every kind of special event."

Little Market Café is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.