COLUMBIA, Md. — Lidl will celebrate the grand opening of a new area supermarket on June 9.

The store will be located at 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

A special event will be held that day at the store between 7:00 and 7:30am

If you're in need of a grocery shopping, Lidl says the first 100 customers will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.

The store will be open from 8am to 9pm, 7-days a week.