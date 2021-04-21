BALTIMORE — Hotel Revival’s Rooftop Bar and Restaurant is reopening.

Topside temporarily closed back in December due to the pandemic and dining restrictions

It reopened last Thursday for dinner service with an abbreviated menu but their classic cocktails will still be available.

"I think that's just really to enable our team to continue to provide the service that people come to expect. With limited capacity comes limited staffing so for us to be efficient as possible we've had to remove some of the menu items while keeping all of the favorites that people have come to expect."

Dinner will be served Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.