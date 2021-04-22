TIMONIUM, Md. — Heller Kowitz Insurance Advisors say "We're Open Baltimore!"

Their office is located at Greenspring Station in Lutherville-Timonium and is a full service independent insurance agency that specializes in customized policies for both personal and business insurance policies using a hands on approach. Heller Kowitz is celebrating their 7th year anniversary.

Fun fact: Brian Kowitz was a professional major league baseball player from 1990 - 1996. He played for the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Let us know your business is open by recording a shout out and emailing it to lauren.cook@wmar.com. We will air it on Good Morning Maryland.