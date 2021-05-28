Watch
Ground and Griddled is ready to serve you some delicious breakfast

Posted at 4:33 PM, May 28, 2021
BALTIMORE — We may be reaching dinner time but now we're prepping you for tomorrow's breakfast. Ground and Griddled is saying we're open Baltimore!

You can't miss the place! The breakfast place with the funky counter is inside the R-house food hall in Remington over in North Baltimore.

There you'll find some unique meals, the "Insane Jane breakfast sandwich" or the big bird breakfast burrito, for example.

"We've got an amazing smashed avocado toast, we've got a 'what the kitchen eats' with some sausage and caramelized onions, we also have an amazing drink we created called 'the honey bunches': house-made cinnamon syrup, espresso, steamed oat milk."

Ground and Griddled is open from 8 to 1 Wednesday through Sunday. Click here for more information!

