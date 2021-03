PARKTON, Md. — Genesee Valley Outdoor Learning Center says "We're Open Baltimore!"

According to their website, they are an outdoor learning center located in Parkton that offers corporate and social leadership development and team building. Registration for summer camps in 2021 is now open. Click here for more information.

