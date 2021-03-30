Fire Museum of Maryland to hold special opening

BALTIMORE — The Fire Museum of Maryland is helping you keep the kids entertained during spring break.

It's holding a special opening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's usually only open on Saturdays through June. The museum includes a collection of antique fire apparatus, the working alarm office, and an interactive discovery room.

For adults, there is 250 years of firefighting history at the museum.

"We have a 1920 Seagrave Pumping Engine from Ridgeway, Pennsylvania. We had this engine for years and we have fully restored it. It runs beautiful and we’re in the final stages right now," said Amy Landsman with the Fire Museum of Maryland. "We have a gold leaf artist here in the museum who is applying beautiful gold leaf decorations to the Seagrave. He’ll be here on Wednesday and people can come and see him at work."

You can get tickets at the door. They're $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $7 for kids.