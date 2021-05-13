Eden Baltimore is open for business!

BALTIMORE — Eden Baltimore wants you to know it’s open Baltimore!

The boutique gym and personal training studio is home to CrossFit Harbor East.

Owners say Eden Baltimore has a family feel.

"The real difference between here and some of the chain gyms, we have a lot more of a personal touch,” said owner Nick Sekscenski. “I know every member's name; our coaches know every member's name. All the members know each other, we all hang out outside of here. It's a family, it's a community. So you're not just working out, you're working out with people you like."

The gym also offers nutrition coaching.

At the end of the month, Eden Baltimore will hold Memorial Day Murph, it’s an annual group workout honoring fallen veterans.