Drama MaMa Bookshop wants you to know it's open for business

BALTIMORE — Drama MaMa Bookshop wants you to know it's open Baltimore!

The store is located in the 1400 block of Light Street.

"The Drama MaMa Bookshop is a stationary manufacturing company.What we do is we customize stationary from start to finish so folks can choose from a variety of different covers that we have," owner Alisa Brock said.

She says her goal is to spread inspiration through book binding.

As far as patterns, she says two of everybody's favorites are the charm city collection which incorporates different neighborhoods.

