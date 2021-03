BALTIMORE — Dooby's wants you to know that they are open for business!

Dooby's, which is located on North Charles Street in Baltimore, is a Korean-inspired cafe that serves breakfast through dinner.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays they are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like place a carry out order at Dooby's and/or you're just interested in learning more about this cafe, click here.