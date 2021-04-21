Dangerously Delicious HQ and Test Kitchen in Hampden is open for the spring

BALTIMORE — Dangerously Delicious HQ & Test Kitchen says "We're Open Baltimore!"

The HQ and Test Kitchen is located on the Avenue in Hampden. Their carryout window is open for whole pie and slices (sweet and savory) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. They also serve burgers and fries and weekly specials from 4-10 p.m. You can enjoy your pies, burgers and fries on their outdoor patio.

