Culinary Craft Workshop in Catonsville is open

BALTIMORE — Looking to whip up some new dishes?

Culinary Craft Workshop recently opened in Catonsville. And this is something the entire family can enjoy.

The recreational cooking school offers a variety of classes on different topics.

"For adults we actually offer BYOB, they can bring in a bottle of wine. They can spend their evening cooking, having a good time, laughing, and sip some wine while they're doing it and learning how to cook something new, fun and exciting."

He says the chefs teach students of all skill levels. There are classes for kids as well as adults.

Some of the most popular are sushi, doughnut, and pasta.