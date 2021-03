BALTIMORE — Cookhouse in Bolton Hill wants you to know it's open Baltimore.

The restaurant isn't full service just yet, it serves up breakfast, lunch, pastries made daily in-house, and more. Right now customers can eat outside or take their food to go.

Cookhouse has new hours. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can make an order for pickup or delivery here.

Reservations can be made here.