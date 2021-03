BALTIMORE — Connie’s Chicken and Waffles wants you to know it's open Baltimore.

The restaurant has several waffle choices from classic buttermilk to Oreo, red velvet and even crunch berry. Connie's also has chicken boxes and a new chicken sandwich.

Connie's has locations in Charles Plaza and Broadway Market in Fells Point.

You can stop by to get your food or get it delivered through UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Both locations are open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.