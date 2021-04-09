City leaders celebrate Streets Market ribbon cutting at Yard 56 on Eastern Ave.

BALTIMORE — Friday was the official ribbon cutting for Streets Market at Yard 56 on Eastern Avenue, in Southeast Baltimore.

City leaders including Mayor Brandon Scott and Council President Nick Mosby were on hand.

The 23,000 square foot supermarket will employ about 60 people.

“We are thrilled that Streets Market has joined Yard 56 as an anchor retailer,” said P. David Bramble, co-founder and managing partner of MCB Real Estate, developers and owners of Yard 56. “Streets offers a fantastic assortment of fresh produce, groceries, meat, seafood, baked goods and so much more.”

It joins other retailers now open at Yard 56 including LA Fitness, Chipotle, Eyes Eastern, Fulton Bank, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Nekter Juice Bar, Panda Express, Royal Farms, Starbucks and Total Athlete Nutrition Center.

Another business,Topcoat, which specializes in wellness, lashes and nails plans to open this summer.

Yard 56 is a 20-acre property built on the former site of PEMCO manufacturing, and is part of an investment into Opportunity Zones.

It is owned and developed by Baltimore based MCB Real Estate, co-founded by David Bramble and Peter M. Pinkard.

In the future Yard 56 plans to add offices, apartments and more retail.