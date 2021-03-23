Menu

Charmington's is open for business!

Posted at 11:38 AM, Mar 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — Charmington’s wants you to know they’re open for business!

The café is on North Howard Street in Baltimore. They serve breakfast, lunch, espresso coffee and tea.

Charmington’s just reopened outdoor seating. Right now, only essential people are allowed inside. They have a pickup window on 26th Street. Customers can order online and get their food there.

Charmington’s also offers a selection of groceries available for curbside pickup.

You can help the café and support local medical workers by buying a meal or a drink for them. You can also help support the staff who are on zero or reduced hours here.

